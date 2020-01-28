Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Live Updates

Manitoba Health to update province on coronavirus preparedness

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted January 28, 2020 12:22 pm
Updated January 28, 2020 12:30 pm
Health Minister Cameron Friesen joins Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, with an update on Manitoba’s preparedness on the Coronavirus.

The province will update Manitobans on Tuesday on the state of the health system’s preparedness to deal with the new coronavirus.

There are currently no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Manitoba, while Toronto has one confirmed case and one presumptive case.

READ MORE: What we know about how the new coronavirus is spread

Health Minister Cameron Friesen, along with Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will hold a press conference at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday to talk about the new coronavirus.

Global News will livestream the press conference in the video player above and update this story with more information.

How is coronavirus being treated without a cure?
How is coronavirus being treated without a cure?
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusManitoba Healthchina viruswhat is coronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacoronavirus newsvirus in canadais coronavirus in manitobais coronavirus in winnipegmanitoba coronaviruswhuan china
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.