Manitoba Health to update province on coronavirus preparedness

The province will update Manitobans on Tuesday on the state of the health system’s preparedness to deal with the new coronavirus.

There are currently no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Manitoba, while Toronto has one confirmed case and one presumptive case.

Health Minister Cameron Friesen, along with Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will hold a press conference at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday to talk about the new coronavirus.

Global News will livestream the press conference in the video player above and update this story with more information.

