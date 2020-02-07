Menu

Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Victoria brace for powerful winds

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 7, 2020 12:23 pm
Environment Canada says winds of up to 70 kilometres per hour are expected to hit the South Coast Friday afternoon.
Environment Canada says winds of up to 70 kilometres per hour are expected to hit the South Coast Friday afternoon. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Residents of B.C.’s South Coast are being told to brace for strong winds.

A wind warning is in effect for Victoria and the West Coast of Vancouver Island, and special weather statements are in place for Metro Vancouver, the Southern Gulf Islands and Inland and Eastern Vancouver Island.

READ MORE: Vancouver woman survives critical injuries after tree falls on her during B.C. windstorm

Environment Canada says the winds are the product of a low pressure system anticipated to arrive mid-day Friday and lingering until early Saturday morning.

Vancouver and B.C.’s South Coast continues to dig out after winter storm
Vancouver and B.C.’s South Coast continues to dig out after winter storm

The agency says winds of up to 70 kilometres per hour are expected to arrive over northern parts of Eastern Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast Friday afternoon.

READ MORE: Sailboat stranded in Cadboro Bay by B.C. windstorm a danger and eyesore, residents say

Southwest winds of between 50 to 70 kilometres per hour are anticipated in the Southern Gulf Islands, Inland Vancouver Island and southern sections of Metro Vancouver and the western Fraser Valley by late Friday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada says strong northwest winds of up to 70 kilometres per hour are expected to track in after that, sweeping the Strait of Georgia and potentially affecting areas near the water.

Travellers headed to the Interior are also facing a snowfall warning on the stretch of the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, where up to 25 centimetres are in the forecast.

WeatherWindSpecial Weather StatementWind WarningWeather WarningWindstormHigh WindsWindyMetro Vancouver windfraser valley windcoastal windvictoria wind
