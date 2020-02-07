‘Bring it on’: Northern B.C. pipeline opponents brace for 2nd phase of RCMP enforcement

Send this page to someone via email

Opponents of a contentious natural gas pipeline through northern B.C. are preparing for a second phase of police action on Friday.

Members of the Wet’suet’en Nation and their supporters who oppose the Coastal GasLink pipeline have dug in at a camp blockading the Morice West Forest Service Road near Houston, B.C.

Early Thursday morning, police began enforcing a Dec. 31 B.C. Supreme Court injunction ordering that pipeline crews be given unimpeded access to their worksite, arresting six people and setting up an “exclusion zone.”

Opponents, who describe themselves as land defenders, said Friday morning via social media that an “RCMP militarized convoy” was en route from Houston to the Gidmt’en camp blockading access to the pipeline work site.

“Bring it on. They can come and they can try to do whatever they want to us, but we will still be here,” said Molly Wickham, a spokesperson for the Gidimt’en clan that is part of the Wet’suwet’en Nation, in a Facebook video Friday.

“We may go to jail, we may have to go before the court, people may say we’re breaking the rule of law, people may say we’re criminals, people might say all kinds of things about us, but we know we’re right. We know the truth.”

Police set up a checkpoint at the 27-kilometre mark of the road in January, describing it as a safety measure after a number of trees were felled and flammable items were allegedly found on the route.

That checkpoint now forms the border of the exclusion zone, and police say they’ve designated the area outside as a “protest and media site.”

Police are letting Wet’suet’en chiefs and council members through with special permission.

The checkpoint is facing legal challenges from the BC Civil Liberties Association and Union of BC Indian Chiefs.

Police said Thursday’s six arrests were for obstruction, and acknowledged that members of the media were also removed from the exclusion zone “for safety reasons.”

That move drew condemnation from the Canadian Association of Journalists, which said it has also received reports from reporters inside the zone that they faced threats of arrest.

The CAJ has verified numerous reports that the #RCMP have threatened to arrest #cdnmedia journalists at #Wetsuweten Territory for taking photos. We remind @BCRCMPMedia that Canada is not a police state. Police do not have the right to control what is published. pic.twitter.com/V2hVK2PLhA — Canadian Association of Journalists (@caj) February 7, 2020

Project opponents say the six people arrested Thursday were all released without charge at the Houston RCMP detachment and were returning to the site to continue fighting the court order.

Police had said Wednesday that the opponents would have the choice to leave peacefully or to be arrested without handcuffs before any kind of force was used.

In a video posted to social media Thursday, arrestees claimed that did not occur, saying police “barged in and started grabbing people right away.”

Coastal GasLink has confirmed work is starting to clear the service road of any obstructions, and heavy machinery was brought into the territory behind the RCMP units enforcing the injunction.

The company says it is facing a tight timeline to complete work and that it remains committed to trying to work with the Wet’suwet’en people.

“We will continue to search for opportunities for dialogue with the Hereditary Chiefs and the Unist’ot’en, to search for common ground that accommodates their concerns and benefits the Wet’suwet’en people,” president and CEO David Pfeiffer said in an open letter on Thursday.

“We will also continue to abide by the Access Protocol that the Unist’ot’en terminated and will do everything in our power to bridge the divides that exist and deliver substantial benefits to the Wet’suwet’en people.”

The $6.6-billion, 670-kilometre pipeline is intended to carry gas from northeastern B.C. to a massive LNG export plant being built near Kitimat, and would traverse unceded Wet’suwet’en traditional territory.

The company has signed agreements with all 20 elected Indigenous councils along the route, but opponents say only hereditary chiefs have authority over unceded territory to which they retain rights and title.