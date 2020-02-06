Co-op Refinery asks for precedent-setting fine, jail time for local Unifor members

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The Co-op Refinery Complex (CRC) is asking a Regina judge to impose a precedent-setting fine on Unifor Local 594 plus jail time for its high-ranking leaders.

During a contempt of court hearing, Thursday at Regina’s Court Queen’s Bench, CRC argued in favour of a $1 million fine plus an additional $100,000 for every day they prevent people from getting in and out of Co-op facilities.

CRC also asked the court to impose a 90-day jail sentence on Local 594 President Kevin Bittman and a 30-day jail sentence on Vice President Lance Holowachuk for them allegedly breaking a 10 minute hold-up order issued in December.

Justice Neil Robertson reserved his decision until further notice.

More to come…

Story continues below advertisement