Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Co-op Refinery asks for precedent-setting fine, jail time for local Unifor members

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted February 6, 2020 8:48 pm
Updated February 6, 2020 8:49 pm
Kevin Bittman, left, president of Unifor Local 594, speaks during a rally on the picket line outside the Co-op Refinery in Regina on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Kevin Bittman, left, president of Unifor Local 594, speaks during a rally on the picket line outside the Co-op Refinery in Regina on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Mark Taylor / Canadian Press

The Co-op Refinery Complex (CRC) is asking a Regina judge to impose a precedent-setting fine on Unifor Local 594 plus jail time for its high-ranking leaders.

During a contempt of court hearing, Thursday at Regina’s Court Queen’s Bench, CRC argued in favour of a $1 million fine plus an additional $100,000 for every day they prevent people from getting in and out of Co-op facilities.

CRC also asked the court to impose a 90-day jail sentence on Local 594 President Kevin Bittman and a 30-day jail sentence on Vice President Lance Holowachuk for them allegedly breaking a 10 minute hold-up order issued in December.

Justice Neil Robertson reserved his decision until further notice.

More to come… 

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
UniforUnifor Local 594Federated Co-operatives LimitedCo-op Refinery ComplexKevin BittmanRegina Court of Queens BenchJustice Neil RobertsonLance Holowachuk
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.