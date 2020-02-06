Unifor’s lead negotiator arrested by Regina police, charged with mischief

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police have charged Unifor’s lead negotiator with mischief, says the union.

On Thursday, Scott Doherty, executive assistant to Unifor’s national president said he was arrested at the Regina Police Headquarters after turning himself in.

“Police phoned me on Wednesday asking for a meeting to discuss a part of their investigation. Today, they informed me I would be arrested,” Doherty said.

Regina police have not confirmed the charge. Global News has reached out to the Regina Police Service for comment.

Unifor dissapointed at another arrest as @ScottDUnifor was asked to go to @reginapolice HQ to be arrested for mischief, and released on day 63 of the lockout by greedy @CoopRefinery @CoopFCL #canlab #skpoli https://t.co/XhEKaXptf0 pic.twitter.com/MRcQEbNees — Unifor (@UniforTheUnion) February 7, 2020

As part of his release conditions, Doherty said he must stay 500 metres away from the Co-op Refinery Complex. He will make his first appearance on the charge on March 18 in Regina provincial court.

Doherty said the condition shouldn’t impede him from bargaining.

“Obviously not being able to come to the picket line to talk to members is not ideal, but obviously we haven’t bargained at the refinery,” Doherty said.

“I’ll be at the bargaining table, where we’re willing to take up mediation.”

Doherty said members are willing to go back to work as early as Monday. He said if the refinery gets rid of its replacement workers they will stop picketing immediately.

