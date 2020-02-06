Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Unifor’s lead negotiator arrested by Regina police, charged with mischief

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted February 6, 2020 9:20 pm
Updated February 6, 2020 9:30 pm
Scott Doherty, executive assistant to Unifor's national president and the lead negotiator in bargaining with Federated Co-operatives Ltd., announces an informal meeting between the union and FCL.
Scott Doherty, executive assistant to Unifor's national president and the lead negotiator in bargaining with Federated Co-operatives Ltd., announces an informal meeting between the union and FCL. Adrian Raaber / Global News

Regina police have charged Unifor’s lead negotiator with mischief, says the union.

On Thursday, Scott Doherty, executive assistant to Unifor’s national president said he was arrested at the Regina Police Headquarters after turning himself in.

“Police phoned me on Wednesday asking for a meeting to discuss a part of their investigation. Today, they informed me I would be arrested,” Doherty said.

Regina police have not confirmed the charge. Global News has reached out to the Regina Police Service for comment.

Story continues below advertisement

As part of his release conditions, Doherty said he must stay 500 metres away from the Co-op Refinery Complex. He will make his first appearance on the charge on March 18 in Regina provincial court.

Doherty said the condition shouldn’t impede him from bargaining.

“Obviously not being able to come to the picket line to talk to members is not ideal, but obviously we haven’t bargained at the refinery,” Doherty said.

“I’ll be at the bargaining table, where we’re willing to take up mediation.”

Doherty said members are willing to go back to work as early as Monday. He said if the refinery gets rid of its replacement workers they will stop picketing immediately.

A division of Unifor represents some Global news employees.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina Police ServiceUniforUnifor Local 594Federated Co-operatives LimitedCo-op Refinery ComplexScott DohertyScott Doherty arrested
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.