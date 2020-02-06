Hamilton Bulldogs beat Windsor Spitfires for third win in five games

Send this page to someone via email

George Diaco had a goal and an assist as the Hamilton Bulldogs edged the Windsor Spitfires 3-1 Thursday night for their third win in five games.

Diaco, in his rookie season in the Ontario Hockey League, broke the ice 8:59 into the contest when he netted his fifth goal of the season on the power play.

Windsor tied the game just 68 seconds later when he Pasquale Zito beat Hamilton goalie Zachary Roy for his third goal of the year.

The Bulldogs regained the lead early in the second period when rookie Ryan Winterton snapped home his 10th goal of the campaign past Kari Piiroinen, just over three minutes in.

Hamilton rookie Jan Mysak fired the insurance goal into the empty net with 29 seconds to play in the third period.

Story continues below advertisement

Roy ended the night with 23 saves while Piiroinen stopped 25 shots for the Spits.

Hamilton gets right back at it Friday night when they host the top-ranked Ottawa 67’s at FirstOntario Centre.

1:52 Peterborough Petes thinking ahead to playoff positioning Peterborough Petes thinking ahead to playoff positioning