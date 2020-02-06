Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Hamilton Bulldogs beat Windsor Spitfires for third win in five games

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted February 6, 2020 10:11 pm
Hamilton gets right back at it Friday night when they host the top-ranked Ottawa 67's at FirstOntario Centre.
Hamilton gets right back at it Friday night when they host the top-ranked Ottawa 67's at FirstOntario Centre. Hamilton Bulldogs

George Diaco had a goal and an assist as the Hamilton Bulldogs edged the Windsor Spitfires 3-1 Thursday night for their third win in five games.

Diaco, in his rookie season in the Ontario Hockey League, broke the ice 8:59 into the contest when he netted his fifth goal of the season on the power play.

READ MORE: Burlington’s mayor says Hamilton Bulldogs have made contact about potential move to the city

Windsor tied the game just 68 seconds later when he Pasquale Zito beat Hamilton goalie Zachary Roy for his third goal of the year.

The Bulldogs regained the lead early in the second period when rookie Ryan Winterton snapped home his 10th goal of the campaign past Kari Piiroinen, just over three minutes in.

Hamilton rookie Jan Mysak fired the insurance goal into the empty net with 29 seconds to play in the third period.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Councillors hear pitches for multimillion-dollar entertainment facilities in downtown Hamilton

Roy ended the night with 23 saves while Piiroinen stopped 25 shots for the Spits.

Hamilton gets right back at it Friday night when they host the top-ranked Ottawa 67’s at FirstOntario Centre.

Peterborough Petes thinking ahead to playoff positioning
Peterborough Petes thinking ahead to playoff positioning
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OHLJunior HockeyHamilton BulldogsOntario Hockey LeagueWindsor SpitfiresCHLBulldogs hockeySpitfires hockey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.