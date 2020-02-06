SHA reports 0 coronavirus cases in Saskatchewan, flu numbers remain average

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) say there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the province, to date.

SHA has tested 13 people for the coronavirus so far. Six cases came back negative, the remaining seven are pending.

“It was regarding individuals that were symptomatic and recently travelled from China and were recommended testing,” said Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan‘s chief medical officer.

SHA is advising residents coming back from Hubei, China to contact the health line upon arrival and to self-isolate themselves at home for at least two weeks.

If travelling back from anywhere in else China, SHA recommends self-isolation and to contact the health line if feeling any type of flu symptoms.

Story continues below advertisement

“The reasons for making these recommendations is that we obviously want to limit the importation and further spread of the novel coronavirus in Saskatchewan,” Shahab said.

For people travelling through major airports where flights are coming in from China, Shahab said there is concern, but believes peoples are doing a good job of reporting symptoms to the health line early enough to prevent full-blown cases.

“We are watching it very closely, but we still feel the risk currently remains low and the way to keep it low at the moment is following the updated recommendations,” Shahab said.

There have been no reported deaths caused by the coronavirus in Canada.

Flu season in Saskatchewan remains average

Since Sept. 1, there have been 11 reported deaths caused by influenza. Six more deaths were reported since SHA released its last set of numbers in mid-January.

During that period, there have been 1334 lab-confirmed cases and 167 between Jan. 15- 25. Shahab said most deaths have been to older adults and those with underlying risk factors.

“It’s turning out to be a typical influenza season. We are now on the declining side; we peek around mid-January. Influenza is definitely going down. Influenza B is still persisting,” Shahab said.

Story continues below advertisement

Shahab said flu season will continue through mid to the end of March.