Nova Scotia failing to properly oversee addictions, mental health care, says auditor

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Nova Scotia’s auditor general says the Office of Addictions and Mental Health is failing to provide effective oversight of mental health and addiction services.

The government created the office with its own dedicated minister in 2021 in response to a rise in mental health needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

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Five years in, auditor general Kim Adair says the office has limited oversight and responsibility for mental health and addiction services — despite its role in setting policy direction and service standards.

The audit found the office lacks knowledge of the full range of services available across the province.

It also says the office did not set up standards for access to services to ensure consistent and equitable mental health and addictions care.

Adair says Nova Scotia’s rates of mood and anxiety disorders as well as drug and alcohol abuse are higher than the national average.