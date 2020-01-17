Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

More people in Saskatchewan getting their flu shot: SHA

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted January 17, 2020 5:27 pm
The province said more and more people are choosing to get vaccinated during the flu season in Saskatchewan.
The province said more and more people are choosing to get vaccinated during the flu season in Saskatchewan. Alexa MacLean/ Global News

People in Saskatchewan seem to be taking flu season a little more seriously than in years past. According to the province, more and more people are getting vaccinated.

“We have been seeing, over the last few years, an increase in vaccination rates in all age groups, especially in seniors,” Dr. Saqib Shahab said, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer.

About two-thirds of seniors get vaccinated, he said, as well as 60 per cent of children aged six months to two years, and around 40 per cent of kids aged two to five.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan flu cases spike in mid-December

“The fact more parents are taking their children to get vaccinated, I think, is going to have a protective effect as well,” the doctor said.

Since September, there have been five deaths, involving three seniors and two adults.

Story continues below advertisement

There was 16 intensive care unit (ICU) admissions and 30 outbreaks in long-term care facilities during that same time period.

READ MORE: Influenza cases not slowing down in Saskatchewan

Both type A and type B influenza strains have been confirmed this season.

“The bulk of influenza here is S3N2 (type A). That usually affects seniors and elderly more and that we can see by a large number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities,” Shahab said.

“With school having opened over the holidays, we still need to be aware that we have to keep children home if they are sick.”

Shahab said the flu season is expected to stick around for another to four to six weeks.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SaskatchewanFluInfluenzaFlu ShotFlu SeasonVaccinationSaskatchewan Health AuthoritySHAvaccinated
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.