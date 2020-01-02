Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Saskatchewan flu cases spike in mid-December

By Global News
Posted January 2, 2020 3:54 pm
Updated January 2, 2020 3:56 pm
Eight residents and two staff members at Oklahoma's Jacquelyn House were accidentally administered insulin instead of flu shots.
Eight residents and two staff members at Oklahoma's Jacquelyn House were accidentally administered insulin instead of flu shots. File / Canadian Press

There has been a spike in the number of confirmed flu cases in Saskatchewan since mid-December.

The Ministry of Health has reported 302 lab-confirmed influenza cases this season.

Related News

Between Dec. 15 and 21, the weekly flu surveillance report showed 103 new confirmed cases and four deaths.

READ MORE: Influenza cases not slowing down in Saskatchewan

Since Sept. 1, the ministry has reported five outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven ICU admissions and four deaths.

There have been 68 cases among preschool children under the age of five, 64 in school-aged children up to 19 years old, 99 in the working-aged population and 71 among seniors.

READ MORE: 6 flu-related deaths in Sask. since September, including 3 young children

Both type A and type B influenza strains have been confirmed this season.

Story continues below advertisement

This time last year there were over 1,500 confirmed cases of influenza and four deaths.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SaskatchewanSeniorsKidsSask HealthFluInfluenzaFlu SeasonDeathsSask Ministry of HealthSick.Ill
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.