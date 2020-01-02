Saskatchewan flu cases spike in mid-December

There has been a spike in the number of confirmed flu cases in Saskatchewan since mid-December.
The Ministry of Health has reported 302 lab-confirmed influenza cases this season.
Between Dec. 15 and 21, the weekly flu surveillance report showed 103 new confirmed cases and four deaths.
Since Sept. 1, the ministry has reported five outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven ICU admissions and four deaths.
There have been 68 cases among preschool children under the age of five, 64 in school-aged children up to 19 years old, 99 in the working-aged population and 71 among seniors.
Both type A and type B influenza strains have been confirmed this season.
This time last year there were over 1,500 confirmed cases of influenza and four deaths.
