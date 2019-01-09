Saskatchewan has recorded 6 flu-related deaths since September, including 3 kids under age 5

Another Saskatchewan life has been lost due to influenza, bringing the province’s total number of flu-related deaths to six since Sept. 1, 2018.

Three of those deaths have been unvaccinated children under the age of five.

READ MORE: Four dead as flu season hits Saskatchewan early

“If you have a child that is sick, keep them at home until they are better, the three to four days it takes to recover from the flu,” said Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer.

“Don’t send a sick child with a fever to daycare or school because it’s really important to prevent further transmission in the school setting.”

READ MORE: Canada’s flu season started early this year, and might be hitting kids hard

The province said children under the age of six months are too young be immunized for the flu so if young kids have a fever and are showing flu-type symptoms, it is important to bring them to see a health-care provider as soon as possible.

Fever, rapid breathing, loss of appetite and not wanting to be held are all symptoms, according to the province.

“While most children do well with the flu, if they are home [recovering] for three or four days, if the signs of symptoms progress, it is important to seek urgent care,” Shahab said.

READ MORE: Flu season this year could be mild – but you should still get your flu shot

From Dec. 23 to 29, 2019, the province reported 64 new influenza cases, including one death and one ICU admission.

In total, there have been 1,723 confirmed cases since the beginning of September — with 14 people sent to intensive care units.

The province said that although the flu season has reached its peak, it will still take two to four weeks before the virus starts to settle down, and health officials are still encouraging people to get their flu shot.