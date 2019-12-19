Flu season arrives in Saskatchewan as more people get vaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

Influenza has arrived in Saskatchewan just in time to be an uninvited guest at your holiday festivities. This has the province’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, urging people to practice proper hand hygiene and stay home if you’re sick.

“If you’re visiting loved ones in long-term care facilities or hospitals, it’s really important to not visit if you’re sick. Even if you’re otherwise well, do follow the instructions that are there. For example, if they say sanitize your hands please do that,” Shahab said.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) expects the flu season to peak in the next two to three weeks, according to Shahab. That’s right when school and university get back in session.

On the bright side, Shahab said the province has seen an uptick in people getting the flu vaccine.

The province ordered a record number, 436,000 doses. Shahab said 330,000 vaccines have been administered so far this flu season, a 15 per cent increase.

This year’s dominant flu strain appears to be H3N2. Shahab said this year’s vaccine should do a good job, especially for younger people in warding off the illness.

“But having said that, if you’re older than 65 or you have underlying risk factors, even if you got the vaccine and you get flu-like symptoms, be aware of your symptoms,” Shahab suggested.

“Seek medical care if your symptoms are getting worse because the flu vaccine does prevent influenza in many cases if you’re older or have underlying illnesses it may decrease the impact of the vaccine.”

Over 600 clinics around Saskatchewan are offering flu shots from now until the end of March. The full list can be found on the SHA website.