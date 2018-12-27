Influenza cases not slowing down in Saskatchewan

Newly confirmed cases of influenza aren’t slowing down in Saskatchewan.

From Dec. 9 to the 15, the Saskatchewan Ministry of Health said there were 162 lab-confirmed cases of influenza. There have been 1,165 cases since Sept. 1.

READ MORE: Four dead as flu season hits Saskatchewan early

So far this flu season, there has been seven outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the province as well as 12 ICU admissions and four deaths.

Influenza is caused by a virus that spreads easily by coughing, sneezing and direct contact with nose and throat secretions.

Health officials are reminding people with symptoms to be cautious when visiting friends and family in long-term care facilities over the holidays.