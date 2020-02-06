Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Body of Mount Pearl, N.L., man found after days-long search: police 

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2020 1:04 pm
File - The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) police headquaters in St John's Newfoundland. .
File - The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) police headquaters in St John's Newfoundland. . The Canadian Press Images/Lee Brown

Police say a search for a Newfoundland man last seen over the weekend ended tragically Thursday morning when his body was found in a nearby town.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says Thomas Webber, 71, was found deceased in Conception Bay South on Thursday.

READ MORE: RCMP find body of man who went missing in Newfoundland snowstorm

The police force says foul play is not suspected and the office of the province’s chief medical examiner is determining Webber’s cause of death.

The Mount Pearl man was last seen Saturday afternoon in the municipality outside St. John’s and was reported missing Monday morning, when police said they were concerned for his safety.

Rovers Ground Seach and Rescue assisted in the search, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: St. John’s lifts state of emergency 8 days after massive storm 

The constabulary offered condolences to Webber’s family and friends in a Thursday statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
RNCRoyal Newfoundland ConstabularyConception Bay SouthMount PearlConception BayRovers Ground Seach and RescueThomas WebberWebber
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.