Body of Mount Pearl, N.L., man found after days-long search: police 

Police say a search for a Newfoundland man last seen over the weekend ended tragically Thursday morning when his body was found in a nearby town.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says Thomas Webber, 71, was found deceased in Conception Bay South on Thursday.

The police force says foul play is not suspected and the office of the province’s chief medical examiner is determining Webber’s cause of death.

The Mount Pearl man was last seen Saturday afternoon in the municipality outside St. John’s and was reported missing Monday morning, when police said they were concerned for his safety.

Rovers Ground Seach and Rescue assisted in the search, according to police.

The constabulary offered condolences to Webber’s family and friends in a Thursday statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2020.