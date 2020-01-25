Menu

St. John’s lifts state of emergency 8 days after massive storm 

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 25, 2020 9:27 am
Contractors clear snow from the upper deck of a parking lot in St. John’s on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
Contractors clear snow from the upper deck of a parking lot in St. John’s on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

The City of St. John’s has lifted a state of emergency that’s been in place for more than a week.

The provincial capital made the initial declaration last Friday, as a punishing blizzard left parts of eastern Newfoundland buried under more than 76 centimetres of snow.

READ MORE: In St. John’s, N.L., hopes rise of return to normalcy in daily life – and death

With so much to clear from the city’s narrow streets, the city ordered all businesses to close and told people to stay home if they could.

In a statement last night, Mayor Danny Breen said the order would be lifted as of 6 a.m. local time.

Long lines at Newfoundland grocery stores after record-breaking blizzard

A parking ban remains in place for all areas outside the downtown.

Story continues below advertisement

The city is offering free public transit until Feb. 7 in an effort to keep cars off the road.

“Thank you to all of our municipal partners, the provincial and federal government as well as the military for their support during this emergency,” Breen said.

READ MORE: ‘Fluid’ situation in St. John’s, N.L., nearing a week under state of emergency

Const. James Cadigan with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary urged motorists to drive in accordance with road conditions, including low visibility and a lots of snow.

“Our community truly rallied together in the face of adversity, and as we reach the next stage of this process, we are asking for the continued support of the community,” Cadigan said in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
