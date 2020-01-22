Commercial flights resume in St. John’s, N.L., as state of emergency continues

Send this page to someone via email

Commercial flights have resumed in and out of St. John’s, N.L., today, as eastern Newfoundland continues to dig itself out from last week’s record-breaking blizzard.

Today is the sixth day the provincial capital has been under a state of emergency after a storm dumped more than 76 centimetres of snow on the city.

Hundreds of Armed Forces personnel have been called in to help get things moving again, and Premier Dwight Ball said Tuesday there have been hundreds of calls for assistance from vulnerable residents.

Grocery stores were permitted to open Tuesday, with the City of St. John’s advising people to stock up for at least 48 more hours.

Stores received the same permission today, and family doctors and specialist clinics were allowed to open in an effort to take pressure off hospital emergency rooms.

The city has also given taxi companies the green light to resume operations, but personal vehicles are still ordered to stay off the road unless they’re headed to a business or clinic that is allowed to open.