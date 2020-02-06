Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus surveillance is widening, top Ontario health official says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2020 12:17 pm
Updated February 6, 2020 12:21 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Health officials stress ‘process’ in place for Canadians returning from Wuhan
WATCH ABOVE: Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health for the province of Ontario, reiterated for reporters Thursday his belief that the “process” in place for Canadians being repatriated from Hubai Province, China means the risk of wider infection to the Ontario and Canadian public is minimal.

TORONTO – Ontario’s chief medical officer of health says surveillance for novel coronavirus in the province is widening outside of those who have recently travelled to the affected regions of China.

It has now been 14 days – the maximum incubation period for the virus – since some parts of China were quarantined, so anyone returning from those regions would have likely already shown symptoms if they were infected.

But more people in Ontario are still being tested each day for the virus, and Dr. David Williams says that more and more, doctors are asking for patients to be tested who don’t strictly meet the case definition of symptoms plus recent travel to the affected area.

READ MORE: Ontario father of 15-month-old baby on emotional roller coaster as family tries to leave Wuhan

Williams says just because the two-week period is over, doesn’t mean officials can be complacent.

Story continues below advertisement

He says now the monitoring moves into a new phase, which includes addressing concerns of people who are returning from parts of China that haven’t been locked down.

Williams says if those people are worried they have been in contact with someone who may have had the virus, they should contact their local public health department.

Coronavirus outbreak: Does the virus lose potency outside China?
© 2020 The Canadian Press
ChinaCoronaviruschina coronavirusnovel coronavirusCoronavirus OntarioDavid WilliamsViral Outbreakcoronavirus surveillance
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.