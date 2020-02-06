Kitchener Rangers get back on track with win over Soo Greyhounds

Send this page to someone via email

After suffering their first loss of 2020 on Sunday, the Kitchener Rangers got back on track with a 5-4 win over the Greyhounds in Sault Ste. Marie.

The Rangers quickly fell behind as Zack Trott and Cole MacKay found the back of the net within the first 13 minutes.

READ MORE: Kitchener Rangers’ point streak ends with 5-3 loss to Flint

Declan McDonnell answered for Kitchener at the 16:03 mark before MacKay put the puck behind Rangers’ netminder Jacob Ingham to restore the Greyhounds two-goal advantage.

Liam Hawel scored for the Rangers just 16 seconds into the second frame but Rory Kerins scored for the Greyhounds eight minutes later.

It was all Kitchener from that point forward as Francesco Pinelli and Jonathan Yantsis scored in the second with Reid Valade scoring the winner midway through the third period.

Story continues below advertisement

It was a busy night between the pipes for Ingham as he made 39 saves to earn the win.

His counterpart, Nick Malik, made 26 saves for The Soo.

The Rangers will return to action on Friday night when the Mississauga Steelheads pay a visit to The Aud.