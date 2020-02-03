Kitchener Rangers’ point streak ends with 5-3 loss to Flint

Send this page to someone via email

The red-hot Kitchener Rangers travelled south of the border on Sunday to face the Flint Firebirds, another team currently on a hot streak.

In the end, the Firebirds came away with a 5-3 victory, handing the Rangers their first loss in regulation time in 2020.

Jack Wismer scored two goals to help the Firebirds to their seventh straight win. Tyler Tucker, Jack Phibbs and Evgeniy Oksentyuk also scored for the home side.

Axel Bergkvist scored two goals for the visitors, with Mike Petizian also finding the back of the net.

Jacob Ingham was between the pipes for Kitchener. He made 31 saves in the loss. His counterpart, Flint’s Anthony Popovich, made 29 saves in the win.

Two nights earlier, the Rangers played host to the Owen Sound Attack, over whom they recorded a 2-1 win.

Petizian was the hero for Kitchener as he scored both of the Rangers’ goals.

Matthew Philip answered for Owen Sound, with all of the scoring coming in the opening frame.

Ingham turned aside 38 shots in the win, while the Attack’s Mack Guzda also stopped 27 shots.

The Rangers will hit the ice again in the Soo on Wednesday, where they will face the Greyhounds.