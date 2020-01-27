Kitchener Rangers pick up 3 of 4 points over weekend

Send this page to someone via email

While the Kitchener Rangers may have lost in Mississauga to the Steelheads 5-4 in overtime on Sunday, it was still the 14th straight game the team has managed to secure at least a point.

During that run, which also included a win over the Sarnia Sting on Friday night, the team has won 11 times while losing three games in overtime.

The Rangers are now in sole possession of top spot in the Western Conference as they sit one point above the Saginaw Spirit with a game in hand.

Kitchener held two three-goal advantages over the Steelheads on Sunday afternoon.

Greg Meireles, Mike Petizian and Axel Bergkvist handed the Rangers a three-goal lead over the first 20 minutes.

Nicholas Canade answered for Mississauga to open the second period.

Donovan Sebrango restored the three-goal advantage in the second period but things dried up for the Rangers after that.

Ty Collins scored for Mississauga early in the third period and then Cole Schwindt scored three straight goals (including the winner in overtime) to close things out.

Jacob Ingham made 25 saves against his former club to record the loss as Kai Edmonds made 34 stops while picking up the win.

On Friday, the Sarnia Sting were at the Aud, where they were easily handled 7-4 by the Rangers.

Jonathan Yantsis, Serron Noel, Reid Valade, Sebrango, Holden Wale and Mike Petizian appeared on the scoresheet for Kitchener.

Ryan Roth scored a pair for Sarnia while Ryan McGregor and Eric Hjorth also found the back fo the net for the Sting.

Ingham stopped 34 shots to record the win for Kitchener.