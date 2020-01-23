Menu

Sports

Kitchener teen signs on with Rangers

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 23, 2020 1:14 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Kitchener Rangers news and highlights

Matthew Sop has signed on with the Kitchener Rangers, the team announced on Friday.

The 16-year-old Kitchener native was selected by the Rangers in last summer’s OHL Priority Draft.

READ MORE: Kitchener Rangers pick up 2 wins over Guelph Storm

He has spent the season playing with the Mississauga Chargers of the Ontario Junior Hockey League where he is currently at a point-a-game pace with 20 goals and 22 assists in 42 games.

“Growing up and watching Rangers games at The Aud in that atmosphere, it’s been a dream of mine to be a part of this organization’s future for my entire life,” Sop said in a statement. “Now to get the chance, it’s pretty surreal. I’m very grateful.”

The team says the 5’11”, 150-pound forward will continue his development with the Chargers.

READ MORE: Off-season additions set up big deadline deal for the Kitchener Rangers

He describes himself as a set-up man who also likes to score as well.

“I’m a hard-working playmaker who likes to put the puck in the back of the net.”

