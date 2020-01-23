Kitchener teen signs on with Rangers

Send this page to someone via email

Matthew Sop has signed on with the Kitchener Rangers, the team announced on Friday.

The 16-year-old Kitchener native was selected by the Rangers in last summer’s OHL Priority Draft.

He has spent the season playing with the Mississauga Chargers of the Ontario Junior Hockey League where he is currently at a point-a-game pace with 20 goals and 22 assists in 42 games.

“Growing up and watching Rangers games at The Aud in that atmosphere, it’s been a dream of mine to be a part of this organization’s future for my entire life,” Sop said in a statement. “Now to get the chance, it’s pretty surreal. I’m very grateful.”

The team says the 5’11”, 150-pound forward will continue his development with the Chargers.

He describes himself as a set-up man who also likes to score as well.

“I’m a hard-working playmaker who likes to put the puck in the back of the net.”