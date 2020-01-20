Kitchener Rangers pick up 2 wins over Guelph Storm

Send this page to someone via email

Location did not seem to matter to the Kitchener Rangers as the team managed to pick up two wins against the Guelph Storm in a home-and-home series over the weekend.

The Battle of Highway 7 started at the Sleeman Centre in Guelph on Saturday where Greg Meireles scored two goals in helping the Rangers’ 6-3 victory over the Storm.

Kitchener jumped out to a 2-0 lead early, thanks to goals by Liam Hawel and Mike Petizian, and never looked back.

Declan McDonnell and Jonathan Yantsis also scored for the Rangers, while Jacob Ingham made 28 saves in the win.

Danny Zhilkin, Eric Uba and Pavel Gogolev scored for the Storm, as Owen Bennett made 25 saves.

When the captain comes in clutch 👑@DallasStars pick @rileydamiani nets the go ahead goal with a stunning redirect in the game's final minutes. It's the @OHLRangers' first lead of the game, and they'll carry it to the buzzer ⏱️ pic.twitter.com/jKi3O7UREy — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) January 19, 2020

The Rangers followed that up with a 5-4 win on Sunday at The Aud, but it was a little more difficult with the Storm jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the first period.

Then Petizian scored his second goal in as many days for Kitchener, Isaac Langdon scored twice, while Riley Damiani and Arber Xhekaj added goals as well.

Uba scored twice for the Storm which also got goals from Andrei Bakanov and Cam Hillis.

Ingham made 42 saves in the win while Bennett turned away 30 shots for Guelph.

BELOW: The Kitchener Rangers defeat the Guelph Storm 5-4- at The Aud on Sunday

Both the Rangers and Storm also played Friday with Guelph losing 4-1 to the Owen Sound Attack and Kitchener hammering the North Bay Battalion 9-3.

Kitchener is on a 12-game point streak and sits atop the Western Conference standings, while the Storm have lost their last seven games and are in fifth place in the west.

Both teams return to action on Friday when the Rangers host the Sarnia Sting and the Storm welcome in the Flint Firebirds.

As always, the Storm game can be heard live on 1460 CJOY with Larry Mellott.

Make it 7 losses in a row, the Storm couldn’t hold the lead in the 3rd. After Uba made it 4-2 early in the 3rd Kitchener had goals from Xhekaj, Langdon & Damiani to win 5-4 — Larry Mellott (@stormradioguy) January 19, 2020

