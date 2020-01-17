Around the OHL: To trade or not to trade?

Send this page to someone via email

The latest episode of Around the OHL looks back on the OHL trade deadline.

Hosts Jake Jeffrey and Mike Stubbs talk about some of the biggest deals at this year’s deadline, which teams did what and how the league looks now that the rosters are set.

They will speak with a general manager who was busy, a general manager who wasn’t and a general manager who likely made his biggest moves in the off-season.

Roger Hunt (Oshawa Generals), Bill Bowler (Windsor Spitfires) and Mike McKenzie (Kitchener Rangers) join the show to talk about the unique aspects of this year’s deadline and some of the challenges they faced.

Jake Jeffrey is the morning anchor on Global News Radio 980 CFPL, assistant coach and general manager of the Strathroy Rockets and co-host of the Around the OHL podcast.

Mike Stubbs is the radio voice of the London Knights and host of London Live from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. every weekday on Global News Radio 980 CFPL.

