Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton man frustrated by police response time after frightening encounter at gas station

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted February 6, 2020 12:34 am
Updated February 6, 2020 12:40 am
Man shares terrifying attempted carjacking experience in Edmonton
WATCH ABOVE: An Edmonton man was just out to grab his morning coffee, as he does everyday, when a terrifying situation started to unfold. Chris Chacon has the details.

After a stranger allegedly attacked his car with a knife following a confrontation at a west Edmonton gas station, a man says he is concerned by how long it took police to respond.

“[He was] just going crazy,” Michael Fry said of the man he alleges threatened him before attacking his vehicle this week.

Early Monday morning, Fry said he was walking out of a gas station in the area of 164 Street and 87 Avenue when he saw a man with black clothing and a black facemask trying to get into his car.

“All of a sudden, this guy just walked around the other side of my car, said, ‘I’ve got a knife [and] I’m going to stab you…’ [and] then proceeded to come towards me at the door, and that’s when I backed into the store, locked the door and then this guy just proceeded to walk back up to my car and then just started to… [plunge] a knife into my windshield, my headlight… my mirrors, my doors, just all around the car.”

Fry said he called 911 right away but that it took police about an hour to respond which left him concerned.

READ MORE: Edmonton’s police chief sets up new unit to free up officers to fight serious crime

“The whole thing of waiting there for an hour [for police to show up] — I think to myself, ‘What if I would have got my car? What if I wouldn’t have purchased a pack of cigarettes and seen these guys doing what they’re doing and I went up to my car? Coffee’s in my hand — I got no way of defending myself.”
Story continues below advertisement

Police told Global News they received Fry’s call at 5:25 a.m. and explained the process behind how and when officers responded.

“At 5:28 a.m., it was reported that the suspect was leaving the area on foot,” Cheryl Voordenhout, a spokesperson for the Edmonton Police Service, told Global News in an email. “The call was initially assigned a priority of 3, which is a high-priority call, but was subsequently downgraded to priority 4 when the suspect left the area.

“The unit that was responding to the initial call was then rerouted to a nearby assault in progress that was also reported at around the same time.”

Tweet This

Voordenhout said that “this type of triaging is a necessary part of policing, as officers and police dispatch must make quick decisions in real time based on the information they have.”

“[They] must prioritize events that are in progress where a person is in immediate danger.”
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crimeedmonton police serviceEdmonton policeEPSEdmonton crimepolice response timesEdmonton police response timesEPS response times
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.