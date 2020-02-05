Steve Bryce steps down as U of R Rams head coach, Mark McConkey interim replacement

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Regina Rams has named Mark McConkey interim head coach after Steve Bryce stepped down from the role.

The school said Bryce announced his resignation on Wednesday for “personal reasons.” Byrce had been the team’s coach since March 2016.

The Rams said they respecting Bryce’s wishes of privacy and are not providing any additional details regarding his departure, and thank him for his service.

In four seasons with the Rams, Bryce lead the team to the playoffs twice. Last year, the team had a record of 3-5.

McConkey will continue the teams recruiting, training, planning, and preparation process for the upcoming 20290 season.

