Sports

Steve Bryce steps down as U of R Rams head coach, Mark McConkey interim replacement

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted February 5, 2020 5:58 pm
The University of Regina has accepted the resignation of Steve Bryce, head coach of the University of Regina Rams football team .
Jonathan Guignard / Global News

The University of Regina Rams has named Mark McConkey interim head coach after Steve Bryce stepped down from the role.

The school said Bryce announced his resignation on Wednesday for “personal reasons.” Byrce had been the team’s coach since March 2016.

The Rams said they respecting Bryce’s wishes of privacy and are not providing any additional details regarding his departure, and thank him for his service.

In four seasons with the Rams, Bryce lead the team to the playoffs twice. Last year, the team had a record of 3-5.

McConkey will continue the teams recruiting, training, planning, and preparation process for the upcoming 20290 season.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
