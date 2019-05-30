Long-time friends now teammates on Saskatchewan Roughriders punt team

Two players on the Saskatchewan Roughriders punting team already have a long-standing relationship.

Long snapper Jorgen Hus, 29, and punter Jon Ryan, 37, are about to embark on their first CFL season together but met years ago.

“We met about 10 years ago at one of his camps that he had down in Regina,” Hus said Wednesday during training camp at Griffiths Stadium in Saskatoon.

“Then we spent some time in Seattle together. I was only there for a cup of coffee, but we got some rhythm there and now we’re back here so it’s good to have him, and we’re having a lot of fun.”

The sport of football seems to have once again united these Regina boys, who also played for the University of Regina Rams in the CIS, now known as U Sports, at different times.

“Being friends first was helpful, and then we just gelled real quick on the field,” Ryan said.

After 12 years in the NFL, Ryan is starting a new chapter in his hometown with Rider Nation.

“People have been giving me a real warm reception here, and I’m very grateful for that and it’s been a lot fun,” Ryan said.

“We will see as the season goes on how it turns out. The ultimate dream is the Grey Cup, to bring a Grey Cup home to Saskatchewan. So we’ll see. Talk to me on Nov. 24th and we’ll talk about that then.”

For those surprised to see the 37-year-old leg of Ryan in action this season, Hus said there’s nothing to worry about.

“If people are surprised, then that’s their opinion. I think he has another 10 years in him, honestly, so it doesn’t surprise me in the slightest,” Hus said.

The Roughriders play their first 2019 pre-season game in Calgary on May 31.