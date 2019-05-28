Training Camp Transfer: Saskatchewan Roughriders Shaq and Zack Evans play along

It’s business as usual as Saskatchewan Roughriders training camp continues at Griffiths Stadium in Saskatoon, but that doesn’t mean Global News can’t have some fun with two players.

Shaq Evans and Zack Evans boast very similar names so we decided to have a little fun and imagine what might happen if they temporarily adopted each other’s identity in a Freak Friday-like swap.

The result could be a fictionally movie called Training Camp Transfer, with a trailer that might go a little something like the video above.

Through it all, the two teammates learned they aren’t so different, after all.

“He’s an all-around great guy. He’s probably the best-looking dude on the team. Zack is just one of a kind. You cannot help but just love him,” Zack said as he was pretending to be Shaq.

“We have the same last name and I’m a handsome guy so you would think a guy that sounds like me, will look like me,” Shaq said. “’Zack’. ‘Shaq’. Sounds the same. But what I tell him is: ‘look at me, just look at me,” Shaq said while stroking his chin.

California native Shaq Evans is a wide receiver who signed with the Riders in January 2018. In his first Canadian Football League (CFL) regular season, he started 17 games and had a team-leading 785 yards on 50 receptions.

However, Shaq is still looking for his first touchdown in the league.

Defensive lineman Zack Evans, of Regina, is entering his eighth season with two career touchdowns.

“If I’m Shaq for a day, I’m coming to me and I’m asking me for suggestions. ‘How do you run this route?’ ‘How do you use your hands?’ because, obviously, I’m better. I have touchdowns. You don’t,” Shaq said pretending to be Zack.

“We are damn-near twins. We are born like three months apart. You know what I mean. ‘Is that Zach?’ ‘No, that’s Shaq,’” Zack said jokingly.

There is plenty of opportunity on Saskatchewan’s roster for sequels to Training Camp Transfer, which could star Philip Blake/Valentino Blake, Crezdon Butler/James Butler, Dyshawn Davis/Kyle Davis, or even Cameron Judge/Christopher Judge.

The Roughriders play their first 2019 pre-season game in Calgary on May 31.