Human remains found in Pitt Meadows trails identified as man missing since February 2019

Send this page to someone via email

Remains found in Pitt Meadows last December have been identified as belonging to a Hope, B.C., man who went missing a year ago.

Ridge Meadows RCMP announced Wednesday the remains have been identified as 35-year-old Ryan Mcauley, whose family issued an emotional plea for help finding him in June 2019.

The remains were found near the Katzie Slough trails on Dec. 27 of that year. RCMP say no foul play is suspected.

Mcauley, who is originally from Hope, was last seen at a store in Maple Ridge on Feb. 15, 2019.

Coquitlam RCMP announced in June that the 35-year-old man was wanted on a Mental Health Act warrant. His family joined police in asking the public for help locating him.

Story continues below advertisement

McAuley’s parents said he suffered from late-onset schizophrenia, a condition his father Ron said compelled him to go on “walkabouts.”

Unlike past instances, however, Mcauley did not leave a note or phone call.

RCMP said on previous disappearances, McAuley has relied on hitchhiking and has made it as far as the B.C. interior, Alberta, Manitoba and even Ontario.

1:49 RCMP ask for help in locating missing Coquitlam man RCMP ask for help in locating missing Coquitlam man

Despite not suspecting foul play, Ridge Meadows RCMP wants to talk to anyone who may have seen or spoken to Mcauley in Pitt Meadows, or saw him walking the Katzie Slough trails last February.

Mcauley is described as a white man with red or brown hair with a heavyset build, facial hair and glasses. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with a navy blue jacket, blue jeans, running shoes and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information helpful to investigators is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP, or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.