Spartacus actor Kirk Douglas dead at age 103

Hollywood actor Kirk Douglas has died.

He was 103.

The Spartacus actor’s death was confirmed by his son, actor Michael Douglas in a statement from Instagram.

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” read the statement. “To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”

“Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas”

