Entertainment

Spartacus actor Kirk Douglas dead at age 103

By David Lao Global News
Posted February 5, 2020 6:50 pm
Updated February 5, 2020 6:56 pm
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2012 file photo, Michael Douglas, left, and Kirk Douglas arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, Calif. .
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2012 file photo, Michael Douglas, left, and Kirk Douglas arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, Calif. . (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)

Hollywood actor Kirk Douglas has died.

He was 103.

The Spartacus actor’s death was confirmed by his son, actor Michael Douglas in a statement from Instagram.

"It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," read the statement.

It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas

“Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas”

