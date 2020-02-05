Palindrome baby: Little girl born in Kentucky on 02/02/2020 at 20:02

Send this page to someone via email

One Kentucky baby might have scored luck for life, given her extremely rare birth date and time.

After two miscarriages, new mom Laken Lee Masters was overjoyed to welcome her daughter, Charlee Rose Masters, into the world.

It made it even more special that she was born on a palindrome day — Feb. 2, 2020 at 20:02 — meaning the date is the same both forwards and backwards.

A palindrome date like this one was last seen over 900 years ago. The next one will be seen in 2021 and then not again for over 1,000 years, on March 3, 3030.

“I’m glad that she’s here and everything went well. I was only [pushing] for about 20 minutes,” Masters recalled to WKYT

“It makes me think she will be a very unique individual.”

Charlee wasn’t actually supposed to arrive until Monday or Tuesday, so Laken was surprised when she started experiencing contractions on Sunday.

The nurses were the first to notice the coincidental date, Laken said, adding that the care workers said, “it’s better than a New Year’s baby.”

When her daughter finally arrived, the mom recalled her own mother being wowed by the time on the clock, so she snapped a quick picture.

“I don’t know the conversation that was going on in the room,” Laken told Good Morning America (GMA).

“I don’t remember anybody else talking about anything. I just remember my mom, Dee Dee, saying, ‘take a picture of the clock.'”

As if Charlee’s arrival wasn’t already meaningful enough, it also coincided almost exactly with the death of her sister three years ago during the Super Bowl halftime show.

It was a sign, Laken believes, that someone was watching.

“I heard somebody say that the Super Bowl halftime show was going on, and I thought ‘Wow, my sister, Ashley, died tragically in a vehicle accident during the Super Bowl halftime show, around 8 o’clock, in 2017,” she told GMA.

“Also, my nurse’s name was Ashley, my sister’s name was Ashley — it felt like it was set all along.”

