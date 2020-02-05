Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Trending

Palindrome baby: Little girl born in Kentucky on 02/02/2020 at 20:02

By Meaghan Wray Global News
Posted February 5, 2020 4:14 pm
Laken Lee Masters gave birth to baby girl Charlee Rose Masters on a rare palindrome day, 02/02/2020 at 20:02.
Laken Lee Masters gave birth to baby girl Charlee Rose Masters on a rare palindrome day, 02/02/2020 at 20:02. Laken Lee Masters/Facebook

One Kentucky baby might have scored luck for life, given her extremely rare birth date and time.

After two miscarriages, new mom Laken Lee Masters was overjoyed to welcome her daughter, Charlee Rose Masters, into the world.

It made it even more special that she was born on a palindrome day — Feb. 2, 2020 at 20:02 — meaning the date is the same both forwards and backwards.

A palindrome date like this one was last seen over 900 years ago. The next one will be seen in 2021 and then not again for over 1,000 years, on March 3, 3030.

READ MORE: Madonna calls Canada ‘boring,’ offers NYC apartment to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

“I’m glad that she’s here and everything went well. I was only [pushing] for about 20 minutes,” Masters recalled to WKYT.

“It makes me think she will be a very unique individual.”

Story continues below advertisement
Mr. Peanut reborn as ‘Baby Nut’ in Super Bowl commercial
Mr. Peanut reborn as ‘Baby Nut’ in Super Bowl commercial

Charlee wasn’t actually supposed to arrive until Monday or Tuesday, so Laken was surprised when she started experiencing contractions on Sunday.

The nurses were the first to notice the coincidental date, Laken said, adding that the care workers said, “it’s better than a New Year’s baby.”

When her daughter finally arrived, the mom recalled her own mother being wowed by the time on the clock, so she snapped a quick picture.

READ MORE: Instagram model arrested after storming Super Bowl field, flashing crowd

“I don’t know the conversation that was going on in the room,” Laken told Good Morning America (GMA).

“I don’t remember anybody else talking about anything. I just remember my mom, Dee Dee, saying, ‘take a picture of the clock.'”

As if Charlee’s arrival wasn’t already meaningful enough, it also coincided almost exactly with the death of her sister three years ago during the Super Bowl halftime show.

It was a sign, Laken believes, that someone was watching.

“I heard somebody say that the Super Bowl halftime show was going on, and I thought ‘Wow, my sister, Ashley, died tragically in a vehicle accident during the Super Bowl halftime show, around 8 o’clock, in 2017,” she told GMA.

Story continues below advertisement

“Also, my nurse’s name was Ashley, my sister’s name was Ashley — it felt like it was set all along.”

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca

Morinville baby’s rare immune disorder considered cured
Morinville baby’s rare immune disorder considered cured
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Family MattersKentuckyfebruary 2 2020kentucky palindrome babypalindrome baby 2020palindrome datepalindrome date 2020palindrome date february 2020when is the next palindrome datewoman gives birth palindrome baby
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.