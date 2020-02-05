Strengthening ties, boosting exports focus of upcoming Saskatchewan trade mission

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s agriculture minister said he is looking to boost exports during an upcoming trade mission.

David Marit said he is travelling to the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh and India to also strengthen market access.

READ MORE: Plant protein researchers hope to make most of Saskatchewan crops

“The United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh are both priority markets and represent over $500 million in combined agri-food exports in 2018,” Marit said in a statement Wednesday ahead of the Feb. 6 to 14 trade mission.

“While we have encountered some recent trade barriers in India, it is traditionally a major export destination for our pulses.”

The province exports 43 per cent of the world’s lentils, 32 per cent of dry peas and 24 per cent of canola seed.

Story continues below advertisement

“Saskatchewan remains a reliable supplier of safe, high-quality agri-food products,” Marit said.

“It is important we continue to look into new opportunities and ensure we have markets open to our products.”

READ MORE: Ag producers reflect on a year of trade troubles and wicked weather

Officials said the mission will also allow them to better understand agri-food needs in those regions.

Saskatchewan is Bangladesh’s top supplier of canola seed and second-largest supplier of wheat, lentils, and dry peas. Agri-food exports to India have averaged over $855 million over the last five years.

Both markets continue to be leading consumers of plant-based proteins, such as pulses, officials said.

Marit will also deliver a keynote speech regarding Saskatchewan’s pulse production and further opportunities for improved trade relations between Canada and India at the fifth biennial Pulses Conclave.

He will be joined on the trade mission by representatives from the Saskatchewan Trade and Export Partnership and the Global Institute for Food Security at the University of Saskatchewan.

2:49 Morneau, other ministers not looking yet at ad hoc payments for agriculture industry Morneau, other ministers not looking yet at ad hoc payments for agriculture industry