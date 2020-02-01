Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Science

Plant protein researchers hope to make most of Sask. crops

By Anna McMillan Global News
Posted February 1, 2020 7:00 am
University of Saskatchewan researcher Supratim Ghosh says the plant protein market gives farmers the opportunity to get more value for their crops.
University of Saskatchewan researcher Supratim Ghosh says the plant protein market gives farmers the opportunity to get more value for their crops. Anna McMillan / Global News

Saskatchewan researchers are trying to make the most of the province’s crops as the demand for plant proteins continues to rise.

Two University of Saskatchewan researchers recently received funding from the Agriculture Development Fund that could help local farmers capitalize on the trend.

Related News

Mike Nickerson, research chair in protein quality and utilization, is trying to create a healthier version of tempeh, a popular meat alternative. He plans to combine Saskatchewan lentils and peas with oats to make non-soy, non-GMO tempeh with a complete amino acid profile.

READ MORE: Plant protein industry continues to innovate to meet demands

“There’s a huge market push towards plant proteins and plant protein products,” Nickerson told Global News. “One of the biggest market areas is meat alternative products.”

Research in this realm creates the opportunity to find new markets for local crops, he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“A lot of our crops are being sold on commodity prices in export markets, and we don’t really do a lot of the value-added processing here in Saskatchewan,” he said.

“This will have a trickling down effect on economics [and] help farmers in the province.”

READ MORE: Stephen Harper’s firm to help Saskatchewan increase export market

Researcher Supratim Ghosh is working to find a plant-based alternative for beverage additives that come from animals, like whey protein.

“What we’re trying to do here is utilize the resource we have in our province, which is our pulses — pea, lentil, chickpea, fava bean,” Gosh said.

“Instead of exporting the pulse, if we can utilize them as a novel ingredient in the beverage industry, then their value goes tremendously higher.”

He’s trying to find a more cost-effective and environmentally friendly way to extract plant proteins, as current processes use a significant amount of water.

Research around plant proteins is on the rise, he said.

“Since 2015, it saw explosive growth,” he said. “This is a real trend and this is also a hot topic these days, and consumers, they really want it.”

The two researchers received roughly $500,000 for their projects, and hope to have results in three years.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
University of SaskatchewanResearchplant-based dietAgriculture Development Fundplant proteinPlant protein researchTempeh
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.