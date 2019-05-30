Global plant protein summit lands in Saskatoon

A global plant protein conference is fully underway in Saskatoon, and Canadian organizations are hoping to capitalize on the three-day event.

It’s the first time a Bridge2Food summit has been held outside of Europe, and many aren’t surprised it’s being held in Saskatchewan.

“We really need global partners for two reasons. One is access to markets and the other is to help us develop technology faster and scale it faster. So we’ve got the right people in the room,” Protein Industries Canada CEO Bill Greuel said.

Premier Scott Moe noted the conference will give Saskatchewan’s facilities a global audience.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to display what we have here in our research and innovation community and our opportunities in Saskatchewan to invest in the next opportunity in our agri-food industry,” he said.

Moe added that Saskatchewan has seen the number of acres dedicated to pulse crops multiply by seven over the past three decades and the province has become a world leader in pea and lentil production.

Greuel said he’s noticed more demand in plant proteins due to a more informed consumer.

“(They care) more about the environmental impact of the food that they’re eating. Caring more about where their food comes from. Caring more about the health impacts of the food that they’re consuming. Plant-based protein has a lot to offer in terms of new products,” he said.

The boost in production coincides with this year’s changes to Canada’s Food Guide, which recommends eating more plant-based proteins.