21 injured in Istanbul plane crash, no deaths reported: Turkish officials

Twenty-one people are injured — and no deaths are reported — after a plane crashed at an Istanbul, Turkey airport on Wednesday, Turkish officials said.

Turkish media footage showed the Pegasus Airlines plane’s broken fuselage as some passengers were being evacuated at the Sabiha Gokcen airport, where the plane skidded off the runway and then crashed shortly after landing.

A passenger plane is seen after skidded off the runway in Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport, breaking into two, on Feb. 5, 2020 in Istanbul, Turkey.

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said the plane was carrying 171 passengers and six crew members from Turkey’s western province of Izmir.

Earlier footage showed part of the exterior of the plane had caught on fire. Several emergency workers were at the scene.

Global News has reached out to Global Affairs Canada to inquire whether any Canadians were aboard the flight.

— With files from Reuters