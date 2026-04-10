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Prince Harry sued for libel by HIV-AIDS charity he co-founded

By Staff Reuters
Posted April 10, 2026 1:11 pm
1 min read
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, arrives for the 2025 Invictus Games closing ceremony, in Vancouver, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. View image in full screen
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, arrives for the 2025 Invictus Games closing ceremony, in Vancouver, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
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A charity co-founded by Prince Harry in honour of his late mother, Princess Diana, which he quit following a ​high-profile dispute, is suing the British royal for libel ‌at the High Court in London, a court record showed on Friday.

Harry, the younger son of King Charles, co-founded in 2006 to ​help young people with HIV and AIDS in Lesotho ​and Botswana but resigned as a patron in ⁠March 2025 after a public falling-out with its chair of ​the board, Sophie Chandauka.

Click to play video: 'Sentebale scandal: Prince Harry opens up about leaving his longtime charity'
Sentebale scandal: Prince Harry opens up about leaving his longtime charity

 

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According to a record made public on Friday, ​Sentebale lodged a defamation claim last month at the High Court against Harry and one of his close friends Mark Dyer, who was also ​a trustee of the charity.

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There were no details as ​to what the lawsuit involved.

Neither Harry’s spokesperson nor the charity immediately responded ‌to ⁠a request for comment.

The charity’s co-founder, Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, and the board of trustees joined Harry in leaving Sentebale, which he helped set up nine years after Diana was ​killed in a ​Paris car crash ⁠and which means “forget-me-not” in the local language of Lesotho in southern Africa.

The 41-year-old prince called ​the breakdown in the relationship with Chandauka devastating, ​while ⁠she reported him and the trustees to Britain’s charity regulator for alleged bullying and harassment.

After a review, the Charity Commission reported it had ⁠found ​no evidence of bullying, but said ​there had been weak governance and criticized all parties for allowing an internal ​dispute to become public.

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