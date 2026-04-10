Prince Harry sued for libel by HIV-AIDS charity he co-founded

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A charity co-founded by Prince Harry in honour of his late mother, Princess Diana, which he quit following a ​high-profile dispute, is suing the British royal for libel ‌at the High Court in London, a court record showed on Friday.

Harry, the younger son of King Charles, co-founded in 2006 to ​help young people with HIV and AIDS in Lesotho ​and Botswana but resigned as a patron in ⁠March 2025 after a public falling-out with its chair of ​the board, Sophie Chandauka.

5:45 Sentebale scandal: Prince Harry opens up about leaving his longtime charity

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According to a record made public on Friday, ​Sentebale lodged a defamation claim last month at the High Court against Harry and one of his close friends Mark Dyer, who was also ​a trustee of the charity.

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There were no details as ​to what the lawsuit involved.

Neither Harry’s spokesperson nor the charity immediately responded ‌to ⁠a request for comment.

The charity’s co-founder, Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, and the board of trustees joined Harry in leaving Sentebale, which he helped set up nine years after Diana was ​killed in a ​Paris car crash ⁠and which means “forget-me-not” in the local language of Lesotho in southern Africa.

The 41-year-old prince called ​the breakdown in the relationship with Chandauka devastating, ​while ⁠she reported him and the trustees to Britain’s charity regulator for alleged bullying and harassment.

After a review, the Charity Commission reported it had ⁠found ​no evidence of bullying, but said ​there had been weak governance and criticized all parties for allowing an internal ​dispute to become public.