Hextall on Hockey: Battle of Alberta making NHL must-see TV again

From a suspension to a stick flip to a goalie fight, the battle of Alberta is back in a big way.

In fact, the Calgary Flames versus the Edmonton Oilers is the hottest headline in hockey right now for one reason that’s often missing in today’s NHL: the players don’t like each other.

The new normal is players from opposing teams spending their off-seasons together training in sunny southern California, playing multiple rounds of golf and going on family vacays with one another.

This has led to opposing players having a chit-chat at centre ice during pregame warmups. How about a team’s Twitter account congratulating an opponent in the playoffs after losing a series before the handshake line is even complete!

And that handshake line — I know so many think it’s classy and admirable, but no thank you.

The last thing I want to do after my season ends and I’ve battled for 82 games and through the playoffs is congratulate the guy who’s been spearing me for seven games.

The competitive nature of players has dissipated, and that’s why the battle of Alberta stands out and has become must-see TV in the hockey world.

Fans want to see some nastiness, a rivalry and two teams battling it out like it’s for the Stanley Cup when, really, it’s a Saturday night and Game 53 of 82.

Let’s be clear: I’m not asking for fight night. There’s a difference between fights and a fierce level of competition because you don’t like me and I don’t like you.

And the fact is no one loves it more or lives to play in those games more than the players themselves.

