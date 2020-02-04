Body believed to be third missing Sooke, B.C. man recovered in tragic conclusion to weekend search

Send this page to someone via email

In a tragic conclusion to a frantic weekend search, RCMP on Vancouver Island say they believe they’ve recovered the body of the third and final Sooke man who went missing over the weekend.

Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and Anthony (AJ) Jensen were last seen alive around 11 p.m., leaving a home on Otter Point Road in a blue pickup truck.

The truck was found partially submerged in the Sooke River Sunday afternoon, and bodies believed to be two of the men were found a short time later. It’s believed the vehicle was overwhelmed by flooding caused by heavy rain.

An exhaustive search involving police, volunteers and search-and-rescue crews continued Sunday and Monday, but on Tuesday, police announced a grim conclusion to the efforts.

Police said the third body was found near Sooke River Road, and that no criminality was suspected in the death.

“Our thoughts are with the families of all three of the victims and all those who have been and are impacted by this terribly tragic event,” said Sooke RCMP S/Sgt. Brett Sinden in a media release.

“We would like to thank all the volunteers who have assisted in the search over the course of the last few days.”

While officials believe the bodies belong to the three missing men, no identities have been formally confirmed.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation into the incident to determine the identities of the deceased, along with how, where and by what means they died.