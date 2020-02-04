Menu

Crime

Southern Georgian Bay OPP searching for missing Tiny Township, Ont. man

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 4, 2020 6:10 pm

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. Police handout

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say they’re searching for a missing Tiny Township, Ont. man who was last seen at a residence in Perkinsfield at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Trevor Marchildon is described to be 33, five-foot-10 in height and 180 pounds, with brown hair and a beard.

He was reported to be wearing a black jacket, black toque, blue jeans and work boots.

READ MORE: 19-year-old charged with impaired driving after hitting tree in Tiny Township, Ont.

Officers say family and police are concerned for Marchildon’s well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

