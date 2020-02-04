Southern Georgian Bay OPP searching for missing Tiny Township, Ont. man

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say they’re searching for a missing Tiny Township, Ont. man who was last seen at a residence in Perkinsfield at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Trevor Marchildon is described to be 33, five-foot-10 in height and 180 pounds, with brown hair and a beard.
He was reported to be wearing a black jacket, black toque, blue jeans and work boots.
Officers say family and police are concerned for Marchildon’s well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
