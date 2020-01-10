Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Tiny Township impaired crash

19-year-old charged with impaired driving after hitting tree in Tiny Township, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 10, 2020 5:23 pm
At 2:45 a.m., officers say they were dispatched for a report of a single-vehicle crash on Baseline Road, south of Concession Road 2.
At 2:45 a.m., officers say they were dispatched for a report of a single-vehicle crash on Baseline Road, south of Concession Road 2. Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press

A 19-year-old has been charged with impaired driving after hitting a tree in Tiny Township, Ont. during the early morning hours of Friday, Southern Georgian Bay OPP say.

At 2:45 a.m., officers say they were dispatched for a report of a single-vehicle crash on Baseline Road, south of Concession Road 2.

Officers and paramedics attended to the driver, who experienced minor injuries.

READ MORE: OPP searching for male suspect following 2 reported robberies

After speaking with the driver, officers say they entered into a drinking and driving investigation and arrested him, and he was sent to the police station for further investigation.

Jacob Conner Fay, 19, from Tiny Township, was subsequently charged with two counts of operation while impaired, police say.

The accused’s vehicle was impounded for seven days and his licence suspended for 90 days.

Story continues below advertisement

Fay was released from police custody on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on Jan. 23.

Impaired driving charges up across GTA in 2019
Impaired driving charges up across GTA in 2019
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Southern Georgian Bay OPPTiny TownshipTiny Township newsTiny Township impaired drivingcar hits tree Tiny TownshipTiny Township car hits tree impairedTiny Township impaired crash
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.