19-year-old charged with impaired driving after hitting tree in Tiny Township, Ont.

A 19-year-old has been charged with impaired driving after hitting a tree in Tiny Township, Ont. during the early morning hours of Friday, Southern Georgian Bay OPP say.
At 2:45 a.m., officers say they were dispatched for a report of a single-vehicle crash on Baseline Road, south of Concession Road 2.
Officers and paramedics attended to the driver, who experienced minor injuries.
After speaking with the driver, officers say they entered into a drinking and driving investigation and arrested him, and he was sent to the police station for further investigation.
Jacob Conner Fay, 19, from Tiny Township, was subsequently charged with two counts of operation while impaired, police say.
The accused’s vehicle was impounded for seven days and his licence suspended for 90 days.
Fay was released from police custody on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on Jan. 23.
