Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Winnipeg Sports

Advertisement
Sports

Former Blue Bombers’ quarterback Chris Streveler lands with NFL’s Arizona Cardinals

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted February 4, 2020 5:11 pm
Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Chris Streveler celebrates a touchdown against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Chris Streveler celebrates a touchdown against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

It didn’t take quarterback Chris Streveler long to sign a new contract.

Just a day after being released by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Streveler made a new deal south of the border.

The Arizona Cardinals announced on Tuesday they’ve signed Streveler to a futures deal for the 2020 season.

Story continues below advertisement

Streveler, 25, played the last two seasons in the blue and gold. He was mostly in a backup role but was also used in special packages in Paul LaPolice’s offence. He also started eight games down the stretch last season after Matt Nichols suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. He lost the starter’s job to Zach Collaros in the playoffs.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers release QB Chris Streveler

Streveler completed 156 of his 234 passes in 2019 for 1564 yards with eight touchdowns. He also rushed for 726 yards and ran in another 12 TDs.

Streveler had also reportedly worked out for the Miami Dolphins and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Story continues below advertisement

With the Cards, Streveler will play under former Bombers quarterback and now Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Kingsbury was the Bombers’ third-string quarterback in the 2007 season and dressed as the back-up to Ryan Dinwiddie in the 2007 Grey Cup game.

Former Bombers QB Tom Clements is also on the Cardinals’ coaching staff as their quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg SportsCFLWinnipeg Blue BombersNFLQuarterbackChris StrevelerArizona CardinalsFormer Winnipeg Blue Bomber
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.