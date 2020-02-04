Former Blue Bombers’ quarterback Chris Streveler lands with NFL’s Arizona Cardinals

Send this page to someone via email

It didn’t take quarterback Chris Streveler long to sign a new contract.

Just a day after being released by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Streveler made a new deal south of the border.

The Arizona Cardinals announced on Tuesday they’ve signed Streveler to a futures deal for the 2020 season.

We have signed QB Chris Streveler to a future contract for the 2020 season. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) February 4, 2020

Streveler, 25, played the last two seasons in the blue and gold. He was mostly in a backup role but was also used in special packages in Paul LaPolice’s offence. He also started eight games down the stretch last season after Matt Nichols suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. He lost the starter’s job to Zach Collaros in the playoffs.

Streveler completed 156 of his 234 passes in 2019 for 1564 yards with eight touchdowns. He also rushed for 726 yards and ran in another 12 TDs.

Streveler had also reportedly worked out for the Miami Dolphins and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With the Cards, Streveler will play under former Bombers quarterback and now Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Kingsbury was the Bombers’ third-string quarterback in the 2007 season and dressed as the back-up to Ryan Dinwiddie in the 2007 Grey Cup game.

Former Bombers QB Tom Clements is also on the Cardinals’ coaching staff as their quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator.