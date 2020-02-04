Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Driver dead after single-vehicle crash on eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Toronto: OPP

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted February 4, 2020 7:38 pm
An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment.
An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment. Nick Westoll / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police say a male driver has died after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Toronto during the Tuesday evening rush hour.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the collision happened on the eastbound express lanes of the highway near Dufferin Street.

He said the victim was taken to hospital by paramedics where he later died.

Story continues below advertisement

“Obviously a very tragic outcome here right now. We’re trying to understand what the circumstances were on this collision,” Schmidt said in an update on Twitter Tuesday evening.

He said the express lanes were closed just before the collision scene and vehicles were being forced into the collector lanes.

Schmidt said the collision reconstruction team was called in to assist with the investigation.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceTrafficToronto trafficHighway 401 crashHighway 401 trafficHighway 401 crash Toronto
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.