Driver dead after single-vehicle crash on eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Toronto: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say a male driver has died after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Toronto during the Tuesday evening rush hour.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the collision happened on the eastbound express lanes of the highway near Dufferin Street.

He said the victim was taken to hospital by paramedics where he later died.

Fatal Collision: #Hwy401 EB Express approaching Dufferin St.

Single vehicle collision, male driver pronounced deceased https://t.co/UPKYqyEkIC — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) February 4, 2020

“Obviously a very tragic outcome here right now. We’re trying to understand what the circumstances were on this collision,” Schmidt said in an update on Twitter Tuesday evening.

He said the express lanes were closed just before the collision scene and vehicles were being forced into the collector lanes.

Schmidt said the collision reconstruction team was called in to assist with the investigation.