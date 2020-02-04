Stormzy says ‘every government’ has ‘let Black people down’

On Jan. 31 — more than three and a half years after voting to do so — Britain officially left the European Union. Now, less than a week later, one of the U.K.’s most beloved residents, Stormzy, the London-born grime musician, has opened up further about his views on British politics.
Though he did not explicitly comment on Brexit, the 26-year-old revealed that it was the reason why he voted for Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the U.K.’s Labour Party, in a cover interview with British GQ on Tuesday.
The Own It rapper is best known for his frequent political tirades and lyrics critical of the U.K.’s Conservative Party specifically, however, in the interview, he admitted he would vote for a leader with “common decency” regardless of their political stance.
Referring to himself as “man” — as is common in London slang — Stormzy continued: “Maybe man just wants a good person to do the job. Someone who man thinks makes just decisions and is trying to help people and bring people out of poverty.”
“Having a bit of common decency is a just enough reason for man to support someone,” he said.
“People try to make you feel proper stupid for saying that. But I say, ‘Bruv, cool. Man doesn’t know the f–king economy or whatever. But man knows righteousness. You can’t deny righteousness over evil. That’s point-blank.’
“It might just be how man has grown up, and my heart and my character and all that, but you don’t fool man.
This isn’t the first time, Stormzy has publicly condemned the British prime minister. In 2019, he said he believes it’s “criminally dangerous to give the most powerful role in the country to a man who has said that the sight of a ‘bunch of Black kids’ makes him ‘turn a hair,'” among several other racist remarks, according to NME.
“I think it’s extremely dangerous to have a man with those views as the sole leader of our country.”
Stormzy also told British GQ people “should always be trying to uplift one another,”
He used the Labour Party leader as an example.
Furthermore, Stormzy shared details of his rough upbringing in West London as a Black British adolescent and recounted the several times he was stabbed before stressing the importance of voting.
In support of his newly released second studio album, Heavy is the Head (2019), Stormzy will embark on a full North American tour in 2020.
Heavy is the Head is now available through all major streaming platforms.
Stormzy’s 2020 Canadian tour dates
May. 31 — Montreal, Que. @ Théâtre Corona Montréal
June. 2 — Toronto, Ont. @ Rebel
