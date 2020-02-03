Halsey lashes out at heckler chanting ex G-Eazy’s name during concert

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This article and video contains coarse language and may be offensive or inappropriate for some audience members. Please read and watch at your own discretion.

In the middle of her pre-2020 Super Bowl performance at Budweiser’s inaugural BudX Miami weekend extravaganza, Halsey flipped out on a heckler after they interrupted by repeatedly chanting her ex-boyfriend G-Eazy‘s name.

“If you say G-Eazy one more f–king time, I will kick you outside of this party. I will kick your f–king ass out of the party,” said the 25-year-old singer on Saturday evening.

“F–king test me,” she continued in the expletive-laced rant. “You wanna get out of the crowd? Who was it? It was you? Who said, ‘G-Eazy’?

“You don’t disrespect me like that at my own show!” she added, drawing in cheers from the crowd.

Halsey and the American rapper began dating in mid-2017. The duo found success together after releasing the smash-hit duet, Him & I (2017), before breaking up in 2018.

(L-R) Halsey and G-Eazy attend the ‘2018 American Music Awards’ Hosted By John Terzian And Dre London At Harriet’s on Oct. 9, 2018 in West Hollywood, Calif. Paul Best/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

“Who is it? ‘Cause you can go right now,” asked Halsey after getting face-to-face with the potential suspect.

Halsey then led the audience in a chant. “F–k that guy!” she screamed.

Later on, after posting some photos from the performance to Instagram, the Nightmare singer defended herself against some of the social media users siding with her ex-boyfriend.

“I see y’all in the comments,” she wrote, “and I know you think you’re funny, ’cause you’re at home on your iPhones and I’m not a real human being to you.”

She continued: “I hope to God you never have to experience an abusive relationship, and if you do, I hope the world is kinder to you than you are to me.”

Halsey’s comment under her most recent Instagram post pic.twitter.com/3UNtEsJc13 — Halsey Updates (@HalseyInsiders) February 3, 2020

Since its ultimate demise in late-2018, Halsey has alluded in her music that her relationship with G-Eazy, 30, was an abusive one.

For example, fresh off of the release of her smash-hit single, Without Me (2018), Halsey subtly confirmed it was written about the pair’s turbulent and heavily publicized partnership.

”It’s about my relationship that the world has watched so closely and so vehemently in the past year and a half,” she told Beats 1’s Zane Lowe during an interview.

The song was later accompanied by a music video that she revealed was the first song she wrote “out of character,” as Ashley Frangipane (her birth name).

Though she hasn’t explicitly said who they were written about, multiple other songs from Halsey’s most recent and perhaps personal album, Manic (2020), such as Graveyard, Killing Boys and 929 reflect on abuse and troubled relationships too.

Many fans have speculated most of them were written about G-Eazy.

Even in You Should Be Sad, the country-esque smash-hit, she sings: ”No, you’re not half the man you think that you are / And you can’t fill the hole inside of you with money, drugs, and cars.”

The I Mean It rapper has previously been convicted on drug and assault charges, as reported to Pitchfork.

Since Halsey’s outburst, G-Eazy posted an Instagram story of him kissing rapper Megan Thee Stallion on the cheek repeatedly, prompting many to suspect that they’re now in a relationship.

As of this writing, however, he has not addressed the abuse allegations made against him by Halsey.

Global News has reached out to a representative of G-Eazy seeking comment.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. You can also reach the centre toll-free at 1-877-232-2610. Tweet This

