Entertainment

U.K. rapper Stormzy releases second album, ‘Heavy Is the Head’

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted December 13, 2019 3:06 pm
Updated December 13, 2019 3:10 pm

U.K. grime rapper Stormzy released his second studio album, Heavy Is the Head, on Friday.

The follow-up to the rapper’s 2017 album, Gang Signs & Prayers (GS&P), includes the hit single Vossi Bop, which he released in April.

The new album also includes Crown, Wiley Flow and Own It, featuring Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy.

 

The 16-track album also features Headie One, H.E.R., Aitch and Tiana Major 9 and Yebba.

The 26-year-old rapper’s album artwork shows Stormzy holding a bulletproof vest with the Union Jack symbol that was designed by Banksy.

Stormzy originally wore the vest during his performance at the Glastonbury Festival earlier this year and it was also put on display at a Banksy exhibit.

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND – JUNE 28: Stormzy performs in the headline slot on the Pyramid Stage on day three of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 28, 2019 in Glastonbury, England.(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
“As much as I’m a grime MC, I’m also gospel, I’m R&B, I’m pop and I’m soul. I’m all these different things. Becoming a mainstream prospect, I’ve always known that that doesn’t go hand-in-hand with underground and authenticity, just in terms of how people perceive things,” Stormzy told Rolling Stone when describing his style.

“But I’ve always believed in myself enough to know I can do it all.”

Stormzy said that Heavy Is the Head‘s theme “was me on a really reflective, deeper, mental one.”

Kingston rapper STAX previews his hip-hop holidays fundraising concert
Kingston rapper STAX previews his hip-hop holidays fundraising concert

“With GS&P, that was always going to be a South London story. It was 23 years of my life. Up until that moment, that was my whole story. Whereas Heavy Is the Head was me going to the studio and asking, who am I, what do I have to say, what do I need to say? It’s all these truths, it’s all these stories about who I am today, bearing the brunt of being Stormzy,” the Mr. Skeng rapper told the outlet.

“Yes, I feel like the best MC in the f—-ing world, but I also feel like I can’t take all of this.”

Many Stormzy fans took to Twitter once they heard the song Superheroes, which features Keisha White’s Someday, best known as the theme song from The Story of Tracy Beaker.

The popular children’s show ran from 2002 to 2005 and starred Dani Harmer.

Stormzy previously announced his 2020 tour dates in support of his second studio album.

The Big For Your Boots rapper’s tour includes two Canadian dates:

May. 31 — Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Corona Montréal
June. 2 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel

Heavy Is The Head is available on all major streaming platforms.

