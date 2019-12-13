U.K. rapper Stormzy releases second album, ‘Heavy Is the Head’

Send this page to someone via email

U.K. grime rapper Stormzy released his second studio album, Heavy Is the Head, on Friday.

The follow-up to the rapper’s 2017 album, Gang Signs & Prayers (GS&P), includes the hit single Vossi Bop, which he released in April.

The new album also includes Crown, Wiley Flow and Own It, featuring Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy.

The 16-track album also features Headie One, H.E.R., Aitch and Tiana Major 9 and Yebba.

The 26-year-old rapper’s album artwork shows Stormzy holding a bulletproof vest with the Union Jack symbol that was designed by Banksy.

Stormzy originally wore the vest during his performance at the Glastonbury Festival earlier this year and it was also put on display at a Banksy exhibit.

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND – JUNE 28: Stormzy performs in the headline slot on the Pyramid Stage on day three of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 28, 2019 in Glastonbury, England.(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

“As much as I’m a grime MC, I’m also gospel, I’m R&B, I’m pop and I’m soul. I’m all these different things. Becoming a mainstream prospect, I’ve always known that that doesn’t go hand-in-hand with underground and authenticity, just in terms of how people perceive things,” Stormzy told Rolling Stone when describing his style.

“But I’ve always believed in myself enough to know I can do it all.” Tweet This

Stormzy said that Heavy Is the Head‘s theme “was me on a really reflective, deeper, mental one.”

6:07 Kingston rapper STAX previews his hip-hop holidays fundraising concert Kingston rapper STAX previews his hip-hop holidays fundraising concert

“With GS&P, that was always going to be a South London story. It was 23 years of my life. Up until that moment, that was my whole story. Whereas Heavy Is the Head was me going to the studio and asking, who am I, what do I have to say, what do I need to say? It’s all these truths, it’s all these stories about who I am today, bearing the brunt of being Stormzy,” the Mr. Skeng rapper told the outlet.

“Yes, I feel like the best MC in the f—-ing world, but I also feel like I can’t take all of this.”

Many Stormzy fans took to Twitter once they heard the song Superheroes, which features Keisha White’s Someday, best known as the theme song from The Story of Tracy Beaker.

The popular children’s show ran from 2002 to 2005 and starred Dani Harmer.

First @peppapig tweets about stormzy’s new album, now stormzy sings the tracy beaker theme tune? @Stormzy is taking over the UK Childrens TV Scene — JamieVBM (@JamieVBM) December 13, 2019

Man is singing Tracy Beaker riddims on his album 😂😭. Give that man a grammy @stormzy — joezay (@pxpajoe) December 13, 2019

@stormzy ultimate throwback with that ending in superheros. It's been years since my last time hearing the Tracy Beaker theme. pic.twitter.com/faDZpzUDLi — Renaiçon Solitaire (@Yuraisune) December 13, 2019

Stormzy and Tracy Beaker collab is the only thing getting me through this day — Martha (@Martha_EmilyMae) December 13, 2019

as if Stormzy dropped the Tracy Beaker theme tune at the end of this hahahahaha this guy 😂🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/ynqawkuP5w — Jamie Cottrell (@_JamieCottrell) December 13, 2019

In other news… @stormzy has sampled the Tracy Beaker soundtrack on his new album, and I'm here for it — Elizabeth Platts (@LizziePlatts) December 13, 2019

Stormzy sampling the Tracy beaker theme tune at the end of his new song is what we needed after today’s shit election results 😔 pic.twitter.com/J3RdmGo1UL — 🧸 (@bbyminax) December 13, 2019

Stormzy kinda snapped with this Tracy Beaker sample pic.twitter.com/7Uv5WBVUVm — Terminathan (@RealTerminathan) December 13, 2019

Hearing that @stormzy Tracy Beaker Sample made my shit day a little better. I can’t lie I almost cried! — Burger Connoisseur🍔 (@Looksunshine) December 13, 2019

Stormzy previously announced his 2020 tour dates in support of his second studio album.

The Big For Your Boots rapper’s tour includes two Canadian dates:

May. 31 — Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Corona Montréal

June. 2 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel

HEAVY IS THE HEAD – THE WORLD TOUR 2020 #HITH

Tickets on sale 9am your LOCAL time Friday 6th Dec 2019. Dubai on-sale Wednesday 4th 8am. For early access to tix (ex. Asia & Africa) pre-order ‘Heavy Is The Head' from my official store by 9AM UK Time 3rd Dec https://t.co/CgwCD9hRd6 pic.twitter.com/6TRx1MGxGN — HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) November 29, 2019

Heavy Is The Head is available on all major streaming platforms.

