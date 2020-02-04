2 left with serious injuries following ‘violent assaults’ in university district: Kingston police

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are looking for several men they say are responsible for two violent assaults at a house party in the Queen’s University housing district.

Police were called to Division and Johnson streets Jan. 25 around midnight after two people were attacked after attending a party in the area.

The first man left through the front door of the residence and was attacked by four men as he was walking down the stairs, according to Kingston police.

That man was taken to hospital by paramedics with serious injuries.

Shortly after the ambulance left with the first man, a second man allegedly confronted a group of men in the same area who he thought attacked the other man.

Police say the group then proceeded to attack the second man, who needed to be transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Kingston police have described the group of men as having dark complexion with dark hair and facial hair. The men in the group are suspected to be in their early 20s and were seen wearing darker puffy jackets.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Graedon Schaule at 613-549-4660 ext. 6272 or via email at gschaule@kingstonpolice.ca.

To contact Queen’s Campus Security call 613-533-6080, and to provide tips anonymously, call Kingston police’s general number at 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and ask to remain anonymous.