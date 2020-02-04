Albertan prepares for evacuation from China amid coronavirus concerns: ‘It’ll be nice to go home’

Send this page to someone via email

An Alberta man who is stranded in Wuhan, China because of a lockdown due to the coronavirus said he is looking forward to going home.

Carter Perrier, 30, received instructions from the federal government stating a plane to bring Canadians home will leave Wuhan Thursday morning local time.

It will arrive at CFB Trenton on Thursday morning, and travellers will be quarantined at the military base east of Toronto for a two-week period.

“It’s great. We’re not allowed to bring a whole heck of a lot of luggage so it’s not ideal. I’m not sure how I’m supposed to live for two weeks out of a single carry-on bag but I guess I’ll make it work,” Perrier said.

"It'll be nice to go home."

Instructions from the federal government state that not everyone who is eligible for a seat will be able to board the plane due to demand. Perrier, however, is not concerned about not making the flight.

“If there’s people Canada has deemed more important than me to get home — whether that be women, children, people with families that are stuck in Hubei province currently — I think that’s more important that they get out,” he said.

Carter Perrier as seen on Jan. 30, 2020. Courtesy/Carter Perrier

Travellers must make their own arrangements to get to the airport, which include checkpoints starting three kilometres from the airport. The federal government has provided a letter to Canadians to facilitate their clearance through the checkpoints.

Those with symptoms of the coronavirus will not be allowed to board the plane, and travellers will be required to submit a medical and fitness screening form before boarding.

There will be representatives from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Health Canada and the Canadian Red Cross when travellers arrive at CFB Trenton. They will undergo regular health check-ups during the two-week quarantine.

Perrier said he isn’t looking forward to the quarantine but he knows it is important.

“I understand the precautions you need to undergo as a country to protect your citizens at home from a potentially unknown virus and we don’t know how it’s going to spread,” he said.

"As much as I don't like it, I think it's a good idea and I guess we'll see how Trenton is."

Wuhan in central China is considered the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak and is home to roughly 11 million people. It and surrounding cities are in lockdown as Chinese officials grapple with the spread of the virus.

A resident wears a protective mask as he rides a motorbike in the street on Jan. 31, 2020 in Wuhan, China. Getty Images

About 50 million people in total are in the quarantine zone.

According to the Chinese government, the number of confirmed cases surpassed 17,000 in mainland China with more than 360 deaths, as of Feb. 3.

Roughly 180 cases of the virus have been confirmed in other countries.

Canada has seen four confirmed cases: three in Ontario and one in B.C.

— With files from Amanda Connelly, Abigail Bimman and Rachel D’Amore, Global News