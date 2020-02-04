Magnitude 4.3 earthquake registered in coastal Labrador: Earthquakes Canada

Send this page to someone via email

A number of light earthquakes have been recorded around Newfoundland and Labrador over the last week, according to Earthquakes Canada.

At approximately 2 p.m. local time on Monday, a magnitude 4.3 earthquake was registered in coastal Labrador at a depth of 18 kilometres.

READ MORE: 6.1-magnitude tremor follows 7.7-magnitude earthquake between Cuba and Jamaica

The earthquake, recorded about 18 kilometres east of Postville, N.L., was one of the most powerful to hit the region since 2009, according to Canadian government records.

Earthquakes Canada classifies magnitude 4.3 as among earthquakes that are “often felt, but rarely cause damage.”

READ MORE: What happened to the billions pledged to help the people of Haiti?

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake was also recorded off eastern Newfoundland on Sunday, 310 kilometres east of Bonavista.

Story continues below advertisement

It follows a magnitude 4.4 quake recorded in the same area off of Bonavista on Jan. 31, both at a depth of 18 kilometres.