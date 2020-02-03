Menu

Students at Vernon’s Harwood Elementary School kept inside as vehicle goes up in flames

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted February 3, 2020 7:54 pm
Firefighters rushed to Vernon's Harwood Elementary School just before 10:30 a.m. Monday morning. .
Firefighters rushed to Vernon's Harwood Elementary School just before 10:30 a.m. Monday morning. . Courtesy: Vernon Fire Department

Students at Vernon’s Harwood Elementary School were kept inside on Monday morning, after a car crash caused a vehicle to burst into flames.

Just before 10:30 a.m., RCMP said an 82-year-old driver collided with two parked cars, a utility trailer and a concrete barricade as he was leaving the parking lot of the school.

Police said the vehicle starting leaking fluid and caught on fire.

The senior was able to escape the vehicle on his own, and firefighters were called to put out the flames, according to a news release.

RCMP said there was no safety risk to students because they were kept inside the school.

“Out of caution for the health of the students, police requested they remain inside in order to minimize any exposure to the smoke from vehicle fire,” Cpl. Tania Finn said in a news release.

The driver appeared to be uninjured, but RCMP said he was taken to the hospital because they believe a medical issue may have contributed to the accident.

