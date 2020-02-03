Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Road dust advisory issued for Vernon

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted February 3, 2020 4:46 pm
Updated February 3, 2020 4:52 pm
A road dust advisory was issued for Vernon on Monday morning. .
A road dust advisory was issued for Vernon on Monday morning. . Megan Turcato / Global News

High levels of coarse particulate in the air prompted provincial health and environment officials to issue a road dust advisory for Vernon on Monday morning.

Provincial officials said anyone with a chronic underlying medical condition should avoid strenuous exercise near busy roads during the advisory.

Related News

As of 8 a.m. Monday morning, the 24-hour average concentration of coarse and fine particulate matter measured in Vernon was more than 74 micrograms per cubic metre, well above the 50 micrograms per cubic metre provincial air quality target.

READ MORE: Can more be done to prevent Vernon dust advisories?

It’s not unusual for Vernon to face dust advisories in the late winter and early spring.

Provincial air quality meteorologist Graham Veale explained that once the snow melts, road traction material left over from winter road maintenance gets stirred by traffic.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Vernon has lived under dust advisories for 16 days this year

“The advisory will hopefully be short-lived as there’s snow in the forecast for tomorrow which should have a dampening effect on the dust,” Veale wrote in an email to Global News.

Last year the city saw a spike in the number of dust advisory days. Between late January and early April, the city was under a dust advisory for 20 days.

READ MORE: Mayor defends Vernon’s 4.9% tax increase in 2020 budget

The city budgeted around $350,000 this year for a new vacuum street sweeper in the hopes of improving air quality.

Global News has reached out to the city to see if that piece of new equipment is ready to be deployed during this dust advisory.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
VernonHealthAir QualityInterior HealthCity of Vernondustvernon air qualityVernon Dust AdvisoryRoad dustRoad Dust AdvisoryRoad Traction Material
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.