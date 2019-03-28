Vernon has lived under dust advisories for 16 days this year

With the fifth dust advisory of the year issued for Vernon this week, the city has now been under dust advisories for 16 days in 2019.

It’s part of a trend towards an increasing number of dust advisory days in the city over the last few years.

Thursday was the 87th day of 2019, meaning Vernon has lived under dust advisories for more than 18 per cent of this year.

A dust advisory is issued when there is a high concentration of coarse particulate matter in the air over a 24-hour period, and in this week’s case, it is being blamed on vehicles disturbing the sand and gravel leftover from winter road maintenance.

Clearing the debris from local roads and highways helps reduce this type of air quality issue.

The city said it began its street-cleaning program earlier this month, and crews will work seven days a week until the job is done in mid- to late April.

The Transportation Ministry says its contractors usually wait until after any spring snowfalls before collecting sand and gravel.

It expects shoulder sweeping on the main highways in the Okanagan to start next Wednesday.

Provincial health and environmental officials suggest people with chronic conditions don’t undertake strenuous exercise during a dust advisory.